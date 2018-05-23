Cow Cuddling May Be The Next Big Wellness Trend!

Mountain Horse Farm in upstate New York is offering a ‘Horse & Cow Experience’, which promises to give farm-animal enthusiasts the chance to ‘bring relaxation, healing and awareness about (their) body language’ via ‘cow cuddling’.

It also promotes ‘comfort, mindfulness, builds assertiveness, helps with overcoming fear, builds confidence, lets you be playful and teaches you to set boundaries’. The farm claims that cows are genuinely great cuddle buddies thanks to their sensitive nature.

It also says that cows have a body temperature that is slightly higher than humans and their heart rate is lower than ours. ‘Cuddling up with a cow, feeling that lower heart rate and higher body temperature, is very relaxing.’