Cowbells now Banned at one OHL Arena!

The Erie Otters handed out cowbells to fans as part of a giveaway Tuesday at Game 7 of the OHL’s Western Conference semifinals against the London Knights, and the team has previously sold cowbells branded with the team’s logos.

The cowbells were intended as noise-making instruments, but they became a safety hazard when Otters fans threw dozens of cowbells onto the ice while the Otters were celebrating their victory.

Both teams were still on the ice as cowbells rained down on them.

