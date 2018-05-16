Crew on a British Airways Flight Will All Be Named Harry or Meghan

You’re going to wish you had the name Meghan or Harry onboard this plane…

A British Airways flight is going to be celebrating the Royal wedding at 40,000 feet. The flight will be traveling from London to Toronto, the city where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s relationship began.

The 10-person crew will be made up of two Harry’s, seven Megan’s and one Meghan, who will be operating the flight that departs Heathrow Airport Saturday at 1:10pm London time. That’s an hour after the couple say “I do” at Windsor Castle.

Anyone flying out of Terminal 5 that day, who’s named Harry, Meghan or Megan will be invited to use the airline’s in-flight exclusive VIP lounge.