Crew on a British Airways Flight Will All Be Named Harry or Meghan
Flight from London to Toronto on Saturday...
You’re going to wish you had the name Meghan or Harry onboard this plane…
A British Airways flight is going to be celebrating the Royal wedding at 40,000 feet. The flight will be traveling from London to Toronto, the city where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s relationship began.
The 10-person crew will be made up of two Harry’s, seven Megan’s and one Meghan, who will be operating the flight that departs Heathrow Airport Saturday at 1:10pm London time. That’s an hour after the couple say “I do” at Windsor Castle.
Anyone flying out of Terminal 5 that day, who’s named Harry, Meghan or Megan will be invited to use the airline’s in-flight exclusive VIP lounge.