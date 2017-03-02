Dale & Charlie Host the 4th Annual RVH Vickie Awards!

For the fourth year in a row, the Vicki awards were a huge success at RVH! The Vickie’s are like the Oscars- Only BETTER!e

This year there were seven entries from TEAM RVH including very creative films demonstrating the theme – ‘Safety is our promise’…

RVH also opened up the film festival for the first time this year to the school boards and private schools in the area!

Awards were presented in three categories:

MY CARE

Most Creative and

People’s Choice

Congrats to all winners, your movies were amazing! Looking forward to next year!

