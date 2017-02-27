Dale Hosts Coldest Night of the Year in support of Youth Haven! February 25th!

Dale Smith hosted the 3rd annual Coldest Night of the Year in support of Youth Haven on February 25th! Barrie Police Chief Greenwood and MP John Brassard were on hand to along with hundreds of participants to raise funds to ensure that our youth have a warm and safe place to stay!

Guiding principals of Youth Have include:

All homeless persons have the right to shelter service regardless of political or religious beliefs. ethno-cultural background, (dis)ability, gender identity and/or sexual orientation.

The shelter will provide an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all shelter guests, and provide services in a non-judgmental manner.

The shelter will be sensitive to the ethno-specific, LGBTQ, and linguistic needs of guests. Staff will work to ensure guests have access to culturally appropriate interpreter services where available.

http://youthhaven.ca