David Harbour Is Going To Dance With Penguins In The Antarctic

Stranger Things star, David Harbour is sailing away to the Antarctic next month.

Harbour reached out to environmental activists at Greenpeace via social media last week after spotting a campaign message about establishing the Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect penguins and other wildlife on the continent of Antarctica.

Hey @Greenpeace , how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males… — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 21, 2018

David asked organisation officials how many retweets he would need to join their upcoming expedition and make his dream of dancing with penguins come true, and after he was set the challenge of 200,000 on Monday, he called on his 760,000 followers for their support, and managed to achieve the feat in under five hours…

Internet, listen…

I’m a giver. I give and I give.

But now I need you.

I need 200k retweets to go dance with penguins.

Please internet.

Please retweet THIS TWEET.

Please.

A man needs his ‘guins. https://t.co/YN1XRrPGhp — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 22, 2018

A representative for Greenpeace has since responded with an official invitation from the ship’s captain to have Harbour climb aboard when they depart from Chile in the coming weeks.