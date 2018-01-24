Listen Live

David Harbour Is Going To Dance With Penguins In The Antarctic

Stranger Things star, David Harbour is sailing away to the Antarctic next month. Harbour reached […]

By Dirt/Divas

Stranger Things star, David Harbour is sailing away to the Antarctic next month.

Harbour reached out to environmental activists at Greenpeace via social media last week after spotting a campaign message about establishing the Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect penguins and other wildlife on the continent of Antarctica.

 

David asked organisation officials how many retweets he would need to join their upcoming expedition and make his dream of dancing with penguins come true, and after he was set the challenge of 200,000 on Monday, he called on his 760,000 followers for their support, and managed to achieve the feat in under five hours…

 

A representative for Greenpeace has since responded with an official invitation from the ship’s captain to have Harbour climb aboard when they depart from Chile in the coming weeks.

Related posts

Judge Judy Is Being Sued Over Rights To Her Show

Will Ferrell Hosts SNL This Weekend!

You Can Watch the Superbowl at Cineplex in Barrie!