Christie Brinkley, Dances to Billy Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl” During Concert!

Christie wasn’t the supermodel that the song is about, but she did star in the music video to the 1983 hit! They were married two years later!

The internet is loving that the ex-couple who share a daughter, Alexa Rose, are still appreciative of one another even though they divorced in the mid-90s.

Which is why the internet has gone wild for a video showing Brinkley dancing to the song at the piano man’s recent concert.

The Tik Tok video shows the former model, now 70, grooving to the song with a huge smile on her face as Joel, 74, performs.

@gnarcar_ 40 years later and your ex man is still grinning at you like that while he sings the song he wrote about how rich and hot you are? Voodoo clam #fyp #billyjoel #christiebrinkley #madisonsquaregarden ♬ original sound – carly

In 2018, model Elle Macpherson said during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she had been dating Joel when he was writing the song, but they broke up in the midst.

Macpherson said she believed the song was about “all the uptown girls” given the singer’s penchant for “tall girls.”

Joel appeared to confirm that in 2014’s “Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography,” where he shared that the original title had been a plural “Uptown Girls,” but he made it singular after falling for Brinkley.