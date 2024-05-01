Blue Ivy And Mom, Beyonce Team Up in Forthcoming Animated ‘Lion King’ Prequel

On Monday, we all got a glimpse of the upcoming ‘Lion King’ movie when a teaser trailer dropped!

The prequel to the hit 1994 film “The Lion King” brings back several of the stars of the 2019 Jon Favreau-directed remake of the original, including John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Another member of the Carter family also stars in the new film as Beyoncé’s 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, voices Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

This is an origin movie about Mufasa who was an orphan cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka- the heir to a royal bloodline…

The movie hits theatres on December 20th!