Disney Issues An Official Warning Regarding The Incredibles 2 Movie

Disney has issued an official seizure warning for Incredibles 2. Both the film and the trailer contain flashing or strobe light effects, which can cause seizures for some epileptic viewers.

The Epilepsy Foundation spoke out about the issue, and it only took one petition for Disney to issue a warning. It is an “unprecedented” move by the company, according to the theatres.

The warnings pertain to the 3% of people with epilepsy for whom visual stimulation at certain intensities — such as flashing lights or moving patterns — can trigger seizures. About 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases, according to the World Health Organization.

Disney’s official memo reads,

“Incredibles 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights, which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities.”