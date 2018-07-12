DJ David Meuller Says Taylor Swift Ruined His Life

David Mueller, the DJ that grabbed Taylor Swift’s butt and then was sued for it says his life has been ruined since losing the court case.

Taylor Swift sued the DJ for just one dollar after the radio host grabbed her rear end during a meet and greet in 2013, David Mueller has always denied that it ever happened. David still maintains that he wasn’t ready for the picture and yes, it was awkward- but there was no grabbing…. Mueller told RadarOnline, that since the suit last year, “Now I’m afraid to even talk to women. I feel like I’m in a prison,” Mueller continued. “I’m not myself anymore. I don’t even go near women.”