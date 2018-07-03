Doctor Says Put Deodorant On At Night

Most of us follow the same morning routine. We wake up, wash and then apply some kind of deodorant before getting dressed. And for the most part, we’ve never doubted the validity of that process…until now. Because a doctor is now claiming that we should all be applying our antiperspirant in the evening, rather than the morning.

Given that it’s 30’c outside, some might even be taking it to work for a re-apply…

But Doctor Dawn Harper maintains that we’re all applying deodorant the wrong way. She says that by applying it at night, you give deodorant time to dry on the armpits – which is crucial to it working properly. ‘Apply at night before going to bed to allow to dry fully,’ she tells The Sun. ‘Leave on overnight and wash off any residue in the morning with soap and water.’

Small joke

Judi and Jon got married and she was at the drugstore looking at the men’s toiletries. A clerk comes up to help her and asks if she needs assistance.

“I’m looking for some deodorant for my new husband Jon, but I don’t know what type he uses.”

The clerk says, “Is it the ball type?”

“No,” says Judi, it’s for his underarms.”