Don’t give Robert Downey any money!

Robert Downey Jr has urged social media followers to be wary of online scam-artists masquerading as him in a bid to obtain money from unassuming fans.

The Hollywood star, 52, reached out via his approved Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon after being made aware of various fake accounts and money-making scams created in his name.

Downey took to social media to warn fans…. posting; ‘Just wanted to let you all know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying. I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms, and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason.’