A life filled with champagne wishes and caviar dreams, he’s the star of Instagram.

DOUG the PUG “The King of Pop Culture”

Home: Nashville Born: 2011 Instagram Followers: 2.8 Million

Facebook Likes: 5.9 Million Twitter Followers: Over 1 Million

The internet’s star pug enjoys a healthy diet including, Pop Tarts

“‪There are two kinds of people…either u toast ur Pop-Tart or u don’t” -Doug A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

And Domino’s Pizza

“‪Come over, u know my fridge is stocked‬” -Doug A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Doug is exploring acting, he’s in Katy’s Perry’s new music video for “Swish Swish”