Drake Loves Harry Potter

Did you know that Drake is obsessed with the famous book/movie series Harry Potter?

Drake confessed on Wednesday in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter…He loves the series so much that he’s been trying to get his hands on the first edition of J.K. Rowling’s book series…

Drake is preparing to put his music career on hold for up to a year or so to focus on his acting! Drake is currently working with Netflix on a revival of the British TV show “Top Boy.”

The British show is a thriving underground drug business.