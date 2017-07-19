Drake still gets Cheques from Degrassi: The Next Generation
It's been almost 10 years since Drake was on Degrassi!
Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, played Jimmy Brooks in eight seasons of the teen drama series.
As an actor, he’s entitled to residual payments which begin once a show starts re-airing or is released to video/DVD, pay television, broadcast TV, basic cable, or new media.
But it’s not as if he’ll be rushing out to buy a car with the proceeds of his latest cheque. The singer posted a photo on Instagram revealing that his last cheque was for just $US8.25.
According to Forbes, Drake pocketed $US94 million in the last 12 months thanks to his concert tour, endorsements from Apple and Sprite and being the most-streamed artist on the planet.