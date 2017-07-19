Listen Live

Drake still gets Cheques from Degrassi: The Next Generation

It's been almost 10 years since Drake was on Degrassi!

By Dirt/Divas

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, played Jimmy Brooks in eight seasons of the teen drama series.

As an actor, he’s entitled to residual payments which begin once a show starts re-airing or is released to video/DVD, pay television, broadcast TV, basic cable, or new media.

But it’s not as if he’ll be rushing out to buy a car with the proceeds of his latest cheque. The singer posted a photo on Instagram revealing that his last cheque was for just $US8.25.

According to Forbes, Drake pocketed $US94 million in the last 12 months thanks to his concert tour, endorsements from Apple and Sprite and being the most-streamed artist on the planet.

Related posts

Rock is no longer the country’s most popular music genre!

A judge stopped an auction on Madonna’s undies!

Ed Sheeran will appear on the Simpsons!