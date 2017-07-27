Duke of Cambridge Works Last Shift Today

The 35 year old, Duke of Cambridge will work his last shift as an air ambulance pilot today.

Prince William will give up his day job today when he completes his last shift in order to focus full-time on his royal duties. He’ll be taking more of the official roles relinquished by Queen Elizabeth who, since turning 90 last year, has eased up on her workload.

William served in Britain’s armed forces from 2006 until 2013, and worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.