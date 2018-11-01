Elementary School Cafeteria Manager is An Inspiration

There are little things people do around the world for one another that go virtually unnoticed, which is why it’s nice to shine a light on these acts of kindness.

For the past nine years, Stacey Truman has been the Cafeteria Manager at Kingston Elementary School in Virginia. During this time she has developed a daily routine that includes writing inspirational messages for students on bananas. The School’s Principal shared this act of kindness on social media recently and it went viral.