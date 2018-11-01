Listen Live

Elementary School Cafeteria Manager is An Inspiration

It's a small touch to help brighten the students day...

By Darryl on the Drive

There are little things people do around the world for one another that go virtually unnoticed, which is why it’s nice to shine a light on these acts of kindness.

For the past nine years, Stacey Truman has been the Cafeteria Manager at Kingston Elementary School in Virginia. During this time she has developed a daily routine that includes writing inspirational messages for students on bananas. The School’s Principal shared this act of kindness on social media recently and it went viral.

