Emotional Performance at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

If you were watching the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert tonight, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Especially when one of the most emotional moments featured the pupils of Parrs Wood High School performing Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

Halfway through performing, Grande joined the choir on stage and 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth cried not long after.

There were many touching performances, including a duet from Miley Cyrus and Ariana of “Don’t Dream it’s Over”

Along with so many others. In large shots of the audience you can see just how well attended and packed the crowd was, all to support the loved ones and those who are still mourning the loss from the attack on May 22nd.