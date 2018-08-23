Epic School Project Encourages Kids To Be True To Themselves!

An elementary school in Indiana created an incredible art project based on a novel by Linda Kranz called “Only one you”.

A teacher at Sharon Elementary school in Newburgh, IN named Jessica Moyes Encouraged all students K-5 to paint a rock that reflected themselves…

With the help of a school grant, a colourful stone-lined path was built outside the school’s entrance!

Only One You is a book that stresses how everyone is unique, and that each of us has something to contribute to the world. “There’s only one you in this great big world. Make it a better place.”

About 740 students painted a rock!

