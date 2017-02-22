Every time you eat seafood, you’re probably eating fleece fuzz

A recent report from NPR explains that teeny tiny microfibres are making their way into our fish – and into our diets as a result.

When we cook and eat seafood, those microfibres don’t just disappear. So we end up eating them.

How is this happening? It’s down to how often fleece-lovers of the world (AKA your mum, campers, and people who prioritise warmth and comfort over all else) washing their jackets and jumpers.

You see, every time fleece is bunged into the washing machine, it releases thousands of microscopic fibres into the water, which goes down the drain.

Because these materials can’t be filtered out in wastewater treatment plants, they end up getting released back into the environment, popping up on shorelines, in the sea, and in rivers.