First Look At ‘A Star Is Born’ Reboot Starring Lady Gaga

The movie isn’t set for release until 2018, but the first picture of Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga (who will be credited using her real name, Stefani Germanotta) in the A Star Is Born reboot has hit the internet.

According to a press release, Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.

A Star Is Born is shooting concert scenes at Coachella on Tuesday and Wednesday. The movie features Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott. It is scheduled to be released in September of next year.