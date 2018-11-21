Forbes Has Just Released Its List Of This Year’s Highest Paid Women In Music!

Katy Perry knocked off Taylor Swift taking the number one spot! Katy brought in $83 million before taxes- thanks to her “Witness: The Tour” and her work as a judge on American Idol!

Taylor Swift was close behind earning $80 million! Forbes wanted to point out that the only reason Taylor didn’t end up on top was because of the timing of her Reputation Tour… Forbes records earnings between June of 2017 to June of 2018… Taylors tour didn’t start until May of 2018!

The rest of the year’s highest-paid women in music include: Beyoncé ($60 million); Pink ($52 million); Lady Gaga ($50 million); Jennifer Lopez ($47 million); Rihanna ($37.5 million); Helene Fischer ($32 million); Celine Dion ($31 million); Britney Spears ($30 million).