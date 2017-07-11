Gangnam Style is no longer the most viewed video on YouTube!

“Gangnam Style,” the mammoth hit from South Korean artist Psy in 2012, has been unseated as the most viewed video on YouTube where it sat on the top for the last five years.

At 2.894 billion views, Psy’s video has been quietly eclipsed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s music video for “See You Again,” which has 2.895 billion views at the time of writing.

Released in July 2012, Psy’s song bolted to the top of the charts in dozens of countries, and became the most viewed video in November that year, where it beat Justin Bieber’s “Baby” and Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull’s “On the Floor.”