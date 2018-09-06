Georgian College Grad Pitches ‘Pressed Water’ on Dragons Den
Press flavour & nutrients directly into your water...
You may already have a trusty reusable bottle but it’s not like this one.
Georgian College grad, Jesse Hambly has successfully pitched Pressa Bottle to the panel on Dragons Den. A water bottle allowing you to press flavour and nutrients from your fruit and vegetables into your water.
Georgian grad Jesse Hambly successfully pitches #pressedwater to @cbcdragon Proud of another great Grizzly! Watch their pitch: https://t.co/5qrVxrdaWP
— Georgian College (@georgiancollege) September 6, 2018
Dragons Den is back with an all new season this month!
We’d like to introduce you to our Game Changer: @lanemerrifield.
New season of #cbcdragonsden premieres September 20 at 8 on @CBC. pic.twitter.com/QjjaCZqSQZ
— Dragons’ Den 🐉 (@cbcdragon) September 4, 2018