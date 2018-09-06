Georgian College Grad Pitches ‘Pressed Water’ on Dragons Den

You may already have a trusty reusable bottle but it’s not like this one.

Georgian College grad, Jesse Hambly has successfully pitched Pressa Bottle to the panel on Dragons Den. A water bottle allowing you to press flavour and nutrients from your fruit and vegetables into your water.

Georgian grad Jesse Hambly successfully pitches #pressedwater to @cbcdragon Proud of another great Grizzly! Watch their pitch: https://t.co/5qrVxrdaWP — Georgian College (@georgiancollege) September 6, 2018

