Georgian College Grad Pitches ‘Pressed Water’ on Dragons Den

Press flavour & nutrients directly into your water...

By Darryl on the Drive

You may already have a trusty reusable bottle but it’s not like this one.

Georgian College grad, Jesse Hambly has successfully pitched Pressa Bottle to the panel on Dragons Den. A water bottle allowing you to press flavour and nutrients from your fruit and vegetables into your water.

Dragons Den is back with an all new season this month!

