Listen Live

Gifts For Teachers Who Put Up With Your Kids!

Teachers are superstars!

By Dirt/Divas

Our teachers are our national treasures!  They spend hours with our kids each day teaching them, molding them into better little humans and for that- they should be rewarded…

This holiday season, here are some presents that you can give that will show your gratitude for all they do during the school year!

 

These are Charlie’s Teacher Gift Picks!

Before and after school cups!

 

Check out these custom wine glasses

 

A giant pack of Post-its

 

“Im a teacher, what’s your superpower” T-Shirt

 

Purell Pack- Gift them with the ability to fight off the kid germs

 

The Keep Calm Mug

Snarky Wine Bottles

Related posts

Oprah’s Mother, Vernita Lee Has Passes Away At The Age Of 83

Alicia Silverstone Will Pay How Much In Spousal Support!

Roseanne Was A Victim Of A Prank She Says