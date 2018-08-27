Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 On Hold

If you were hoping for another guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sooner than later- you’re going to have to pack your patience as the production of the movie is on hold after the director was reportedly fired!

James Gunn was dropped from the movie due to an old offensive joke reappeared on Twitter regarding paedophilia. James Gunn is well liked among the cast and crew with stars like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper just to name a few asking for bosses to give him another chance. James wrote and directed the first two films…