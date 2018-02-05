Guess How Many People Are Calling In Sick Today?

A survey by the Workforce Institute at Kronos and Mucinex found 13,900,000 workers are expected to call in SICK… Monday… ahem… the day after the Super Bowl.

This company has been researching the effects of the super bowl on people- so they know what they are talking about!

In addition, the survey found the following:

• 25% of people feel the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday

• 20% of people say they have used a sick day the Monday after the Super Bowl

The most common excuses are:

• Fever

• A sore throat

• A headache