Happening Now: A 6 Year-Old McDonald’s Cheeseburger is Getting Bids on E-Bay

The antique furniture market has slowed down these days, nobody seems to have the space for a 100 year-old wood dresser anymore.

However, maybe there is a new market for old food?

Some guy is selling a McDonald’s cheeseburger & fries on ebay. They were originally bought in London, Ontario back in 2012. EBay bidding started at $29.99.

I know you’re thinking, who in their right mind puts fast food on a shelf for several years? But this item currently has 30 bids and the seller is going to make more than $100. Maybe the real question is, who in their right mind would buy this?

Here is the description: