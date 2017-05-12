Hey you look old- Stop smiling!

Stop smiling in photos like you’re “happy” or “well-adjusted” or something, because it turns out it’s not doing you any favours.

According to a new study from the University of Western in London, Ontario, when you smile in a photo, it makes you look OLD. The researchers found that when someone smiled in a picture, strangers guessed they were an average of one year older than they were.

Why? The researchers say it’s because when you’re smiling, it really accentuates any WRINKLES in your face.

So what facial expression should you make to look younger? The researchers found that when people made a SURPRISED face, it knocked two years off their age…because it smooths out all of your wrinkles.

In a semi-related story, a new survey found that when women picture themselves in their mind, they think of how they looked an average of 10 years earlier.