Highlights From The Grammy’s

Grammy’s were held last night from New York City! And there was no shortage of Canadian talent! Weekend’s Star-boy won best Urban Contemporary album…Leonard Cohen’s song You Want It Darker received a Grammy for best rock performance.

Alessia Cara grabbed Best New Artist!

The Grammy’s kicked off with a Red carpet and earlier than usual start time…7:30, with Kendrick Lamar! James Corden the night that brought great performances with political statements.

Kesha performed “Praying” with the help of major female artists performs behind her. Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello were just two of dozens of women who sang in support of the Time’s Up, #MeToo movement!

U2 performed on the Hudson River with the statue of Liberty as their backdrop in support of the Dreams…

Incredible performances by Lady Gaga, P!nk, Miley Cyrus and Elton John just to mention a few!

Why there were white roses everywhere at the Grammy’s…

Did you notice? Miley Cyrus walked the red carpet holding onto a white Rose. Elton John performed Tiny Dancer last night with a single white rose resting on his piano… Similar to the blackout at the Golden Globes where almost all ladies wore black in support of the “MeToo movement, last night at the Grammys, the statement piece was the white rose. The choice of roses is because they are said to symbolize resistance, and Hillary Clinton wore one at last year’s inauguration.