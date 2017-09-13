Hurricane Harvey, Irma Relief Telethon airs tonight!

The live televised ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief’ telethon will include appearances and performances from Beyonce, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Drake, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, Travis Scott and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The one-hour telethon, originally organized to help raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey, has since been expanded to also raise money for those affected by Hurricane Irma. It will air September 12th at 8 p.m. ET…

The event’s other performances and appearances include: Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Karlie Kloss and Rob Lowe.

Proceeds from the fundraising efforts will go a number of charities…

Here’s how you can help!