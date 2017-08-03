Iceland is Selling a Shirtless Justin Trudeau T-Shirt

Iceland is selling a t-shirt with a shirtless Justin Trudeau on it and the internet is going crazy.

According to this shirt for sale, Canada is represented with a ripped and shirtless Justin Trudeau, a large bear, geese and a moose.

It appears as though Justin Trudeau’s wife is also riding the moose.

Not really sure what Canada’s image appears to be in parts of the world now.

Ugh how embarrassing to know that our Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau is known as a shirtless playboy around the world pic.twitter.com/OXmfWRvA3j — Roxie 🇨🇦 (@Canadian_mom73) August 2, 2017

One thing is for sure, the small Iceland company offering this joke of a shirt is about to get swamped with online orders from Canada.