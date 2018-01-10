IKEA Wants Pregnant Women To Pee On Their Ad
Talk about starting off the new year with a Splash!
Ikea wants to give you a discount on cribs to expectant moms, but there’s a small catch.
The advertisers for Ikea are starting the year off with a splash but asking women to pee on their ad.
Sounds a bit gross, and maybe it is—but there’s a fun twist. If you’re pregnant, peeing on the ad reveals a special discounted price on cribs, thanks to technology similar to that in pregnancy-test kits.
 
No kidding: Ikea’s latest marketing stunt acts as a pregnancy test and will give out coupons to positive tests: https://t.co/MjuUiR9VR7 pic.twitter.com/elwBeCAztV
— Adweek (@Adweek) January 10, 2018