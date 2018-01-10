IKEA Wants Pregnant Women To Pee On Their Ad

Ikea wants to give you a discount on cribs to expectant moms, but there’s a small catch.

The advertisers for Ikea are starting the year off with a splash but asking women to pee on their ad.

Sounds a bit gross, and maybe it is—but there’s a fun twist. If you’re pregnant, peeing on the ad reveals a special discounted price on cribs, thanks to technology similar to that in pregnancy-test kits.

