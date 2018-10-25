It Looks Like They’re All Going Out With A Big Bang!

Jim Parson’s is the highest paid TV actor according to Forbes Magazine annual list of highest-paid TV Actors. Jim is bringing in $26.5 million with his three co-stars not far behind him…

NCIS star Mark Harmon rounds out the top five. The 12th and final season of The Big Bang Theory debuted last month. It will end next year.

In the top 10 are the men of Modern Family Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ty Burrell.

Andrew Lincoln of The Walking Dead takes the number 10 spot as he gets ready to leave the show…