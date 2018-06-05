Listen Live

It Was Literally A Poop Storm In The Sky Of Kelowna

Holy Sh**

By Kool Mornings

Residents said their cars were drenched by liquid poop falling from the sky last month.

Susan Allen told Global News that she and her son Travis Sweet were at a red light with the sunroof open when poop hit them both in the face.

“I almost vomited instantly. It was terrible,” Sweet told Global News.  Just prior to the Sh** storm, Susan says that she saw the plane flying overhead and watched the excrement fall from the sky.

Kelowna International Airport told the New York Post it has received a complaint about the incident but that no planes were overhead at the time.

 

Perhaps it was a dragon!

