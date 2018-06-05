It Was Literally A Poop Storm In The Sky Of Kelowna
Holy Sh**
Residents said their cars were drenched by liquid poop falling from the sky last month.
Susan Allen told Global News that she and her son Travis Sweet were at a red light with the sunroof open when poop hit them both in the face.
“I almost vomited instantly. It was terrible,” Sweet told Global News. Just prior to the Sh** storm, Susan says that she saw the plane flying overhead and watched the excrement fall from the sky.
Kelowna International Airport told the New York Post it has received a complaint about the incident but that no planes were overhead at the time.
Perhaps it was a dragon!