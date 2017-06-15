Jamie Oliver Opened up his restaurant to those affected by the London Fire

Chef, Jamie Oliver is doing what he can and donating to the families affected by the fire in London, England yesterday that has killed at least 12 people yesterday. Just hours after the fire happened at the Grenfell Tower high-rise, Jamie opened the doors at his restaurant called Jamie’s Italian which is just a mile from the apartment building.



He wrote on an Instagram post

“To any of the 100’s of FAMILIES effected (sic) by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered…Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love…this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all.”