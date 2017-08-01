Jean Machine is getting a makeover

Remember Jean Machine in the 90’s? Yup, I had these!

Jean Machine has new Owners and will soon have a new look. The new bosses say that begin this fall at some locations that will include new light fixtures and repainting, all in the hopes of reinvigorating a company that has been around for 41 years — a lifetime in Canadian retail.

“In the last year, year and a half, we’ve seen a resurgence in denim sales,” Bachynski said, declining to provide specific sales figures for Jean Machine.

“Denim stands out because everybody relates to having jeans, wearing jeans and wanting to wear jeans.”

According to market research firm Euromonitor, Canadian shoppers returned to denim in 2016, as the trend towards yoga pants, leggings and track suits began to show signs of decline.

Founded in 1976, Jean Machine has 30 stores in Ontario. Comark’s parent company, Vancouver-based Stern Partners Inc., acquired Jean Machine in March for an undisclosed amount after it ended up in bankruptcy protection following years of dwindling sales.