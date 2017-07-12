Listen Live

Jocelyn Alice giggles during Canadian Anthem and everyone is freaking out!

Pic courtesy of The Toronto Star The Internet is a cruel place!

By Kool Mornings

Jocelyn Alice sang the Canadian National Anthem on Tuesday night before the All-Star game in Miami…

Alice was performing ‘O Canada’, and for the most part pretty smoothly, until just after singing the words “God keep our land,” when the singer broke out in a brief, but very audible giggle.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Justin Smoak gave her a weird look and now everyone is talking about it!

Jocelyn’s performance wasn’t that bad compared to these…

This one!

 

The Tenors

