Jocelyn Alice giggles during Canadian Anthem and everyone is freaking out!

Jocelyn Alice sang the Canadian National Anthem on Tuesday night before the All-Star game in Miami…

Alice was performing ‘O Canada’, and for the most part pretty smoothly, until just after singing the words “God keep our land,” when the singer broke out in a brief, but very audible giggle.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Justin Smoak gave her a weird look and now everyone is talking about it!



The reactions from Joey Votto & Justin Smoak during the Canadian anthem, was, uhh, something? What’s with that laugh? #Remix #MLBAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/QaofBFbVK8 — Grady Sas (@GradySas) July 12, 2017

Jocelyn’s performance wasn’t that bad compared to these…

This one!

The Tenors