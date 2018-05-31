John Goodman Breaks His Silence, Kind Of

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf And Sara Gilbert In Talks To Do Spin-Off

John Goodman is opening up about the cancellation of Roseanne. He is being cautious about what he says, you can tell.

Meanwhile, A report says Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert are in talks to do a spin-off. When that report came out, Mindy Kailing and Lena Dunham offered to write for it over Twitter.

Roseanne is set to lose millions. Four cable channels and Hulu have pulled the original series, which would have equalled possibly tens of millions in Royalties over the years.

“I’d rather say nothing, than cause more trouble”….

When Goodman was asked about a possible spin-off, he said: “You’ve heard more than I have.”