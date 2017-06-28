Johnny Galecki’s home burnt to the ground!

“The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki’s large ranch burned down on Monday night in a massive fire.

The hideway home was located in between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The 1,200 acre fire burned down the ranch and other property on the estate.

The actor’s rep confirms the report that states Galecki has not yet seen the property, but plans to check out the scene once the fire is completely contained.

According to a statement from Galecki, no one was harmed in the fire.

Galecki is best known for playing Dr. Leonard Hofstadter in the mega-hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which was recently renewed for two more seasons, bringing the comedy up to a total of 12 seasons. Galecki, along with co-stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, is one of the highest-paid stars on television for his role on the popular series.