Juliette Lewis Joins The Cast Of The Conners!

The Conners are just around the conner and with no Roseanne, the guests are rolling in. Juliette Lewis has landed a guest-starring role as the girlfriend of Johnny Galecki’s character, David. Which is kinda weird now since the pair played brother and sister in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in 1989.

The New spinner-spin off will start in October. Rosanne’s character, according to her will be killed off via a prescription drug overdose.