Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged!
Perhaps a Toronto wedding!
Is Justin Bieber engaged to Hailey Baldwin? TMZ is reporting that the Biebs asked Hailey to marry him while in the Bahamas over the weekend.
The couple was dining at a resort when onlookers saw Biebs take the knee and propose while other’s around them were salsa dancing.
Reps for the couple have not commented yet, however; both of Justin’s parents have suggested the news in true via social.
His dad Jeremy wrote,“@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!,” and Justin’s mom Pattie when on Twitter and wrote, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love”.