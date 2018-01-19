Justin Bieber’s Mom To The Rescue!

Justin Bieber’s mom is coming to his defence and singing his phrases after Selena Gomez’s mom clearly stated that she isn’t happy that the couple is back together!

Patty Mallette posted a pic on Instagram with a message that reads in part:

I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear.

Mandy Teefey shared her own set of words about her daughter’s new, re-found relationship with X, Justin. According to GossipCop, Mandy is not happy and says, “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy. She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”

Selena has un-followed her own mother on Instagram…