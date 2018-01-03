Justin Timberlake Is Getting Ready To Release A New Album!
New Music coming this Friday!
Justin Timberlake is giving us more music. The new album will be available for streaming and download from February 2nd, days before his Superbowl halftime show!
Man of the Woods will be Timberlake’s follow-up to The 20/20 Experience, which was released in 2013.
The first single is due out Friday!
FRIDAY… https://t.co/oydnUMzBE8 pic.twitter.com/sGmZ5Jvacb
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 2, 2018
The album is said to be inspired by his wife and child!