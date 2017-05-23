Katy Perry cashing in BIG time on American Idol!

Katy Perry’s is taking home a massive pay check for “American Idol.” Katy is set to earn $25 million from ABC as a judge on the recently revived reality singing competition, TMZ reported.

Her new deal far surpasses the one Jennifer Lopez landed in the past — with the former popstar host reportedly earning $15 million. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest, who also earned as much as $15 million during his tenure, is “on the verge” of signing on to return to the show, according to TMZ.

American Idol went on a one-year hiatus in 2016 after 15 highly rated seasons. Earlier this month, ABC announced they were reviving the hit show which will return to air in 2018.

Katy Perry is the only confirmed judge so far however there is a lot of speculation around radio host Ryan Seacrest returning to host the show.