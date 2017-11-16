Kim Kardashian Made $10 Million In One Day

Kim Kardashian has launched 3 new perfumes that were oddly inspired by the traumatic burglary in Paris in 2016.

The three scents are called, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus scents went on sale online Wednesday, November 15, and made $10 million in just 24 hours.

The scents were said to be inspired by crystal healing therapy which Kim undertook after the scary robbery in Paris.

If you want a bottle, you’ll have to act fast as there were only 300,000 available exclusively online…

Also announced that Kim and Kanye are expecting a baby girl! Their surrogate is due in January!