Kinder is being criticized (again) for the pink and blue packaging on their Kinder Surprise eggs…

This time, the company is hearing it for selling eggs with Hotwheels cars in blue packaging and Hello Kitty Toys in Pink packaging…

Although the toys aren’t actually labeled ‘Girls” with the pink packaging- the packaging suggests Pink is for girls and blue for boys….

Rhetorical question: Why are Kinder putting Hello Kitty toys in pink eggs, cars in blue? I like Hello Kitty AND pink & it’s the 21st C.? pic.twitter.com/X6qVVFZdTs — Andy Smart (@djcolatron) September 25, 2017

McDonald’s has been doing this for years with their Happy Meals and actually asks you at the window “Girl toy or Boy Toy?”

Some are suggesting that Kinder change the colours to Red for Hotwheels and yellow for hello kitty to make the chocolate more inclusive.

Thoughts?