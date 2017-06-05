Listen Live

Kool Kids in Barrie create marketing company that gives back to our fury friends!

Grade 6 students at Hewitt’s Creek Public School in Barrie are helping local animals through an entrepreneurial project. 

By Dale & Charlie In The Community

The students have taken part in an Entrepreneurial Adventure Program to learn how to create and develop their own business. They began “Pawsitivity Marketing,” a business that advertises businesses and raises awareness for local causes.

The students have partnered with Coffee Culture to develop the “PAWS for a Cause” coupon card. Thus far, their efforts have raised over $4,500.  All proceeds will be donated to the Barrie SPCA Animal Centre.

The cheque presentation to the SPCA will take place June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at Hewitt’s Creek PS, located at 41 Sandringham Dr. in Barrie.

Information:
Amy Hsiao, Teacher
Hewitt’s Creek PS
705-728-2774

