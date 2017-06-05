Kool Kids in Barrie create marketing company that gives back to our fury friends!
Grade 6 students at Hewitt’s Creek Public School in Barrie are helping local animals through an entrepreneurial project.
The students have taken part in an Entrepreneurial Adventure Program to learn how to create and develop their own business. They began “Pawsitivity Marketing,” a business that advertises businesses and raises awareness for local causes.
The students have partnered with Coffee Culture to develop the “PAWS for a Cause” coupon card. Thus far, their efforts have raised over $4,500. All proceeds will be donated to the Barrie SPCA Animal Centre.
The cheque presentation to the SPCA will take place June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at Hewitt’s Creek PS, located at 41 Sandringham Dr. in Barrie.
Information:
Amy Hsiao, Teacher
Hewitt’s Creek PS
705-728-2774