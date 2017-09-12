Kristen Bell makes the best of a bad situation

Kristen Bell was stuck in Florida over the weekend and helped brighten the day for a group of Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The “Frozen” star performed for a group seeking shelter at Meadow Woods Middle School in Orlando, Florida.

Video posted on Facebook by the school shows the actress singing “For the First Time in Forever” from her hit film “Frozen.”

Bell also visited with residents of a senior center who had evacuated to the hotel where she was staying and joined them for Bingo.

The actress was reportedly in the state to film her new movie, “Like Father.”

https://www.facebook.com/meadowwoodsms/videos/1712093502429648/