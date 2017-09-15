Listen Live

Lady Gaga forced to cancel another show due to illness

Gaga's fans in Brazil were very understanding!

By Dirt/Divas

Lady Gaga has had to cancel her appearance at Rock In Rio to get treatment for severe pain.

An official statement says that Lady Gag is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She is under the care of expert medical professionals. In her Documentary trailer, you can see that she has been treated before…

 

 

